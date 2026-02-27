Suns Reportedly Waive Trade Deadline Player

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are finally waiving Cole Anthony, according to multiple reports.

"The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Cole Anthony, sources tell ESPN. Anthony averaged 6.7 points in 35 games for the Bucks before being moved at the NBA trade deadline," said ESPN's Shams Charania on X.

Anthony, like Charania mentioned, was acquired by Phoenix at the trade deadline from the Milwaukee Bucks alongside Amir Coffey.

While Coffey has played, Anthony hasn't. It was widely reported Anthony would be released, first by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, though it's been weeks since his arrival before finally being cut loose today.

"It's still the same. There hasn't been much change, but we have had injuries and that's kind of where it's at," Suns coach Jordan Ott just told reporters last night. "That's why there hasn't been much change, but that's why it's not completely out. We'll continue to just stay in touch with his people and move this thing forward."

More on Anthony from the team's official press release:

"Currently in his sixth NBA season, Anthony(6’-2”, 185 points) has averaged 12.0 points on 41.9% shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 355 career games (125 starts). He has appeared in 35 games this season, averaging 6.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds with the Bucks after playing his first five seasons with the Orlando Magic. Anthony entered the NBA as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft following one season at the University of North Carolina."

What This Means For Suns

This means guard Jamaree Bouyea could be converted from a two-way contract, according to Gambadoro.

"Now that Cole Anthony has been waived (were just waiting to see if a buyout was possible) Suns will turn their attention to converting Jamaree Bouyea to a standard contract by March 4th then adding a player on a two-way contract," he put on X.

Now that Cole Anthony has been waived (were just waiting to see if a buyout was possible) Suns will turn their attention to converting Jamaree Bouyea to a standard contract by March 4th then adding a player on a two-way contract. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 27, 2026

Phoenix seems to covet its guard rotation/depth as the regular season dwindles down. When healthy, that's a group that contains Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, Jordan Goodwin and potentially Bouyea.

It's unfortunate for Anthony, though there's hope he'll land elsewhere.

As for the Suns, they're gearing up for a postseason push with roughly 20 games left in the regular season. Phoenix has the West's seventh seed but are just one game back of the Los Angeles Lakers, which would see them jump into the sixth spot and completely avoid the play-in tournament.