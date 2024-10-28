Suns-Lakers Injury Report Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (2-1) are once again back in action at home tonight and are set to get a rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-0).
The Suns lost to L.A. on Friday night following a second-half collapse, but responded nicely with a victory over the Dallas Mavericks the night after.
As for injury status, the two teams will look roughly the same health-wise - with two potential changes coming into the fold for Phoenix.
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal (right elbow soreness) is a Game-Time Decision
- Josh Okogie (right hamstring) is Out
- Grayson Allen is Expected to Play
Beal was questionable for the game on Friday with shoulder soreness and aggravated the right elbow during that game. He was out on Saturday night, but that could end up being only a one-game absence.
Okogie remains out with a hamstring injury that occurred during the preseason. It is unclear when he will return.
As for Allen, he will be back in action after missing the last two contests due to personal reasons, and will return to sixth-man duties.
Lakers Injury Report
- Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) is Out
- Christian Koloko (illness) is Out
- Christian Wood (knee) is Out
Vanderbilt and Wood have been out since preseason due to a foot injury for the former and a knee injury that required surgery for the latter. Koloko has yet to play for the Lakers.
Expect a heavy dose of Jaxson Hayes off of the Lakers' bench tonight once again.
Referee Assignments
- Ben Taylor (#46)
- Eric Dalen (#37)
- Michael Smith (#38)
Suns-Lakers is set to tip off around 7:10 local time tonight in Phoenix.
