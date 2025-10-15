Inside The Suns

Suns Make Roster Moves After Preseason Finale

The Phoenix Suns have waived these two players.

Donnie Druin

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A general view of the Phoenix Suns logo on the court before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have waived Damion Baugh and Tyrese Samuel according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Spotrac's Keith Smith confirmed the news on X as well.

This comes the day after the Suns put a bow on preseason play with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, resulting in a 3-1 record before wiping the slate clean for next week's start of the regular season.

Neither Baugh or Samuel played for the Suns this preseason. Baugh has appeared in just 15 NBA regular season games while Samuel hasn't officially stepped foot on the hardwood.

These moves were expected as the Suns hope to trim their roster down to 15.

Who Will Earn Suns' Final Roster Spot?

Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ot
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jared Butler is going to make that decision awfully hard for first-year coach Jordan Ott.

Butler, battling with Jordan Goodwin, had 35 points and eight assists in last night's win over the Lakers.

Ott, following the game, offered this on Butler:

"I think we’ve all seen 'JB' from a far. You don’t win a national championship in college to not be an ultimate competitor. And as a competitor, he didn’t feel he was great that first night in China," said Ott.

Butler shot 2-10 in Phoenix's overtime win vs. Brooklyn.

"We saw a response that second night in China and today in the fourth quarter – we knew who was taking the shots. He bailed us out at multiple points there in the fourth quarter when you need shot maker. He had nine assists and no turnovers. Overall, a great game by 'JB' tonight."

Rosters must be officially set to 15 by the day before the NBA regular season begins, which means this year's hard-cut is slated for Monday, Oct. 20.

“Not putting too much pressure on myself," said Butler when asked post-game on his mentality.

"That’s kind of my weakness, putting a lot of pressure on myself to  perform well. I do so many great things, because I feel like I have this God given ability to do things. At the end of  the day, just letting the outcome be the outcome and taking it one step at a time.”

Phoenix will rely on a strong mix of veteran talent and youth this season in hopes of surprising people, as the Suns' roster generally isn't considered strong enough to compete in a tough Western Conference.

They'll get their first opportunity on Wednesday, Oct. 22 against the Sacremento Kings.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

