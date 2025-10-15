These 2 Suns Earned High Praise From New Coach After Preseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' preseason is over.
The Suns' win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night stamped what was an overall impressive outing in exhibition play with a 3-1 record entering the regular season.
First-year coach Jordan Ott looks to help transform a re-tooled Suns squad with high energy players - and so far, so good.
We've yet to see real, consequential basketball played this year - though these two Suns have really stood out to Ott with the regular season around the corner:
Khaman Maluach
The No. 10 overall pick has really flashed his potential in the early minutes we've seen, as his defensive prowess and communication on the floor has been vital for the Suns.
"Great response. I don’t think he was happy with his performance [during the] last game in China. He was in there yesterday, ready to go again," Ott said.
"The character and spirit of him, specifically, that I’m not sure he has a bad day. He may have a bad moment, but he won’t have a bad day. He came out and showed some things today. He set a new standard, he set a new bar that we can hold him to."
Maluach may be too talented to keep off the floor for very long if he can progress as expected.
Jared Butler
"I think we’ve all seen 'JB' from a far. You don’t win a national championship in college to not be an ultimate competitor. And as a competitor, he didn’t feel he was great that first night in China," said Ott.
"We saw a response that second night in China and today in the fourth quarter – we knew who was taking the shots. He bailed us out at multiple points there in the fourth quarter when you need shot maker. He had nine assists and no turnovers. Overall, a great game by 'JB' tonight."
Butler is fighting for Phoenix's last roster spot and very well could have sealed the deal with strong performances throughout the preseason.
Ott also commented on the Suns' trip to China, where they split a pair of games with the Brooklyn Nets.
"We talked about it pregame, you never know how the season is going to go. I’ve had games get cancelled and rescheduled, games across the country and back-to-back. But our group isn’t going to make excuses. Just go out, compete, and see what happens.
"I think the guys in and out of uniform showed that we have this thing coming together as one. The joy and spirit of competing that’s what we’ve got to find and we did that tonight."
The Suns open the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Sacramento Kings.