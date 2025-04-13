Suns May Have to Trade Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns are missing the playoffs for the first time in five years and don't even have their lottery pick to show for it.
This could force the Suns to re-tool their roster, and that could include making a big trade or two.
The Athletic's Zach Harper believes that could mean trading franchise superstar Devin Booker.
"The Suns don’t have control of their first-round pick until 2032. 2032! Cooper Flagg might be supermax eligible by then! And Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison will be telling some team not to give him the money! Not only that. The Rockets, through shrewd, patient moves, have the option to swap for Phoenix’s picks this year, in 2027 and in 2029. Utah gets their pick in 2031. The Wizards have control of Phoenix’s picks in 2026, 2028 and 2030," Harper writes.
"Here’s the kicker. When they finally have their pick in 2032, it’ll likely be “frozen” (can’t be traded) and dropped to the end of the first round, as part of the penalty of being over the second apron two out of the next four years. [John] Hollinger suggested moving Booker, starting all the way over, waiting out Beal’s next two years of $110 million and no-trade clause, and doing a proper, patient rebuild. He even suggested dangling KD and Booker to the Rockets for Jalen Green and all of Phoenix’s picks back."
It's been a decade since Booker arrived with the Suns, and he has been through all of the highs and lows with the team since coming to Phoenix. He's been to the NBA Finals and he's been the worst team in the league.
Now, the Suns face arguably their roughest patch yet, and it may be in their best interest to let Booker go in order to get the rebuild started on the right foot.