Suns Linked to Devin Booker Trade Idea With Rockets
The Phoenix Suns have already been thrown into trade rumors even before the regular season has come to an end.
Though there is a reluctance to trade franchise superstar Devin Booker, the Suns may not have a choice if they were offered a package similar to what Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley offered.
In Buckley's proposed deal, the Suns would send Booker to the Rockets for Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore and two first-round picks.
"They're in dire need of an organizational overhaul, and few teams are better equipped to provide the tools needed to make that change than the Rockets," Buckley wrote of the Suns. "Green, Smith and Whitmore all have building-block potential, and if the return is Booker, Houston might be willing to return one or both of the two future firsts it owns from Phoenix."
This deal is dependent on how the Rockets do in the playoffs, but the Suns could give Houston a chance to maximize their championship window.
"They still might be an established star away from a Phase 3 launch into full-fledged title contention. Green has yet to strike the ideal volume-efficiency balance, and Smith seems like he's settling in as a complementary piece," Buckley writes. "Booker may not be having his best season, but he obviously has the skills and stature to seize control of this attack and push it toward the top five."
If Booker doesn't want to leave, it doesn't make much sense for the Suns to trade him. However, the Suns will at least need to consider the option if they were presented something that gave them the opportunity to hit the reset button.
The Suns have their penultimate game of the season tonight as they take on the San Antonio Spurs at home. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.