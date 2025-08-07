Suns' Media Day and Training Camp Start Dates Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have media day on Sept. 23 and begin training camp on Sept. 24 according to a key dates update released by the NBA Wednesday.
The Suns are among six teams traveling internationally that will have earlier media days than the rest of the league's Sept. 29 date, as Phoenix will make its way to China to face the Brooklyn Nets in the preseason.
The Suns' preseason opener is actually in Palm Desert, California on Oct. 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers. They will then head to Macao, China to play Brooklyn on Oct. 10 and 12.
“We are excited to bring the Phoenix Suns to Macao next year to compete in front of our passionate fans in the region,” Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein said in December. “Participating in The NBA China Games 2025 is part of our owner Mat Ishbia’s vision to bring the Suns to a global audience and impact fans across the world.”
After coming back from China, the Suns will close out the preseason on Oct. 14 at home against the Lakers. You can read more about the preseason schedule by clicking here.
The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 21, although no official games, include the opening night matchups, have been announced.
Media day will mark the start of a new era of Suns basketball without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal and instead with new young talent around Devin Booker.
Several publications have ranked the new-look Suns among the worst teams in the league as they make this transition, which will be headed by new coach Jordan Ott and new general manager Brian Gregory.
Without much expectations going into next season, the Suns will look to put the 2024-25 season, which saw them finish with a 36-46 record and miss the playoffs for the first time in five years, in the rearview mirror and build around new pieces, which notably include Jalen Green, Mark Williams and No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach.
The Suns' new rookies have already spoke at press conferences this summer, while Green and Dillon Brooks were among a few new acquisitions to talk with the media during the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but Sept. 23 will mark the first time everyone on the team addresses the media.
The Suns have not formally announced the times or locations for media day or training camp yet.