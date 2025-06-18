Suns Might Need to Make Desperate Trade
The Phoenix Suns are due for some change after missing the playoffs in the Western Conference this season.
For a team that has made so many bold moves to get to a championship, missing the playoffs altogether is a very difficult pill to swallow.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale says the Suns are the team most desperate for change this offseason.
"Significant change is coming. Durant could be dealt at any moment. But it remains to be seen how much of a difference that makes. Though the Suns are hoping for a return comparable to what they gave up for him, teams aren't forking over the equivalent of four unprotected first-rounders, one swap, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson for a soon-to-be 37-year-old on an expiring contract," Favale wrote.
"Meanwhile, Phoenix is stuck with the final two years and $110.8 million remaining on Beal's deal unless it finds a suitor who both wants him and for whom he'll waive his no-trade clause. Devin Booker's involvement in Ott's hiring bodes well for him sticking with the Suns, but the jury is still out on who and what will be around him moving forward.
"Unless Phoenix pulls a rabbit out of its hat over the summer, this all seems doomed to end extremely poorly. At the very least, though, ironing out Durant's relocation is a step toward the reset this franchise so badly needs."
The first step towards getting back to business is trading Durant. He has a few places he'd like to be traded to, but the Suns need to trade him to the team that gives the best offer regardless of Durant's wishes.
The Suns might not be able to get what they want for Durant given his age and looming contract expiration, but any value is better than nothing and the future Hall-of-Fame forward can't stay on the team for Phoenix's sake.
The Suns are also going to experience some change in next week's NBA Draft, where they have the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.