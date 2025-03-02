Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- Coming off a 3-10 record in February, the Phoenix Suns still have quite a few players on their injury report, but with upgraded statuses, for tomorrow's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Grayson Allen (left foot soreness) is probable, while Bradley Beal (left calf tightness) and Monte Morris (low back spasms) are questionable for the Suns (28-32). Cody Martin (sports hernia) and Jalen Bridges (G League) remain out.
Beal was out for the Suns' back-to-back series against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday and Friday with his injury. The star guard had just started three straight games before his injury after being demoted to the bench in January, scoring 24 points or more in all three contests.
Allen missed Friday's 125-108 win over the Pelicans with the left foot injury after going 0-for-7 from 3 on Thursday.
"Just kind of over time here coming out of break, and it had some swelling in it that's kind of popping up, going down, popping up, going down. So with a back-to-back, just kind of popping up from last game," Allen said of his injury (via PHNX's Gerald Bourguet).
Morris has been listed as out for the past four games with his injury, as he has fallen out of Phoenix's rotation.
Martin has yet to suit up for Phoenix since being acquired on Feb. 6 from the Charlotte Hornets in the Jusuf Nurkic trade.
The Timberwolves (32-29) listed two stars - Anthony Edwards (right calf soreness) and Julius Randle (right groin strain) - as questionable, and Rudy Gobert (low back injury maintenance) is out.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 7:30 p.m. Arizona time.