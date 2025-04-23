Suns Named Fit for Kings Star
PHOENIX -- A singular word has become the resounding theme surrounding what is to come this offseason for the Phoenix Suns - change.
The massively underwhelming 36-win season and the fallout associated with it can't be avoided any longer - changes have already been made, with more to come.
Among those changes is the strong possibility that the 2025-26 version of the Suns will look considerably different from a personnel perspective.
It is expected that both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will be on new teams ahead of next season - the more pressing question is what Phoenix will look for in a purported Durant trade.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that targeting Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings could be the avenue that Phoenix takes.
"Do the Suns need the kind of top-to-bottom overhaul that wouldn't leave room for an in-prime star like Sabonis? Probably. But given Phoenix's insistence on keeping Devin Booker, even an offseason of big changes wouldn't include a change-of-direction rebuild," wrote Buckley.
"The Suns will want to compete with Booker, who turns 29 in October, so even if they wind up dealing Kevin Durant, they won't seek a mountain of long-term assets in return. Rather, they'll want talent on the same timeline as Booker, and Sabonis—who might need a three- or four-team trade to get to Phoenix—would fit the bill."
Could the Suns truly swing a multi-team trade that brings one of the best bigs in basketball to the Valley - after Sabonis had previously been linked to the Suns in a possible swap for Deandre Ayton?
While it feels remotely possible, the Suns will exhaust all options and could end up preferring a potential All-Star talent that is younger - such as Kel'el Ware of the Miami Heat.
Buckley expanded on why the addition of Sabonis would help the overall makeup of the squad:
"Phoenix has perpetually increased Booker's playmaking burden, but last summer's investments in Tyus Jones and Monte Morris highlight a desire for more distributors. Sabonis would be a great get as a secondary offensive hub, since he's smart (and efficient) with his scoring chances and selfless enough to generate them for others."
Jones and Morris simply did not work out as well for the Suns as the front office had hoped last summer. Sabonis could act as a player that takes significant playmaking pressure off of Booker - as he is a phenomenal passer at all three levels of the half-court, alongside being a high-level screener and play finisher.
This move would certainly improve the outlook of the franchise in coming years - but there would still ultimately be skepticism surrounding the true ceiling of a team built around Booker and Sabonis.
"Now, this probably wouldn't put Phoenix on a championship path, which is an argument to take things down to the studs and start over. But if the Suns aren't seriously considering that option, then the aim becomes maximizing their competitiveness. Sabonis would help them do exactly that," Buckely continued.
Sabonis and Booker could make for a potent two-man arrangement in a reshaped Phoenix offense - surrounding the two with complimentary shooters and athletes could put a playoff appearance in 2026 within reach - although a championship ceiling could be out of reach unless more moves are made.