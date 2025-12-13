Devin Booker Gets Positive Update Ahead of Lakers vs Suns

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are hopeful they'll get Devin Booker back sooner rather than later.

We're well past the initial ten day re-evaluation mark for Booker's groin injury, which has kept him out of Phoenix's last three games.

Booker was questionable ahead of their NBA Cup matchup against the Thunder, though the Suns opted to play things safe with two games coming in the eight days that followed Wednesday's loss.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix coach Jordan Ott gave the following update:

Devin Booker Gets Positive Update Ahead of Suns-Lakers

Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“He did practice with us. It’s always a good sign. Now we’ll see how he responds from this. It’s probably the most he’s done. See exactly where he’s at, but everything seems to be progressing," Ott said (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

“We didn’t do player versus player, we did player versus coaches, but he was able to do everything."

That's massive news for the Suns, especially after Booker was questionable a few days ago. Full participation in practice bodes well for his potential to play on Sunday.

Booker's averaging 25 points per night on 45.7% shooting from the field to pair with 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says Booker is expected to return either in Sunday's contest against the Lakers or on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

"Booker will be back either Sunday -- if he misses Sunday he'll be back for the Golden State game," Gambadoro said on Thursday.

"He's coming back."

Jalen Green also got an updated timetable for return -- you can check that out here .

Phoenix is 1-2 in their current stretch without Booker, who was the last Phoenix player to have played and started in every game for the Suns until his injury. They defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves with losses to the Thunder and Houston Rockets since Booker's departed the lineup.

Following their seven-game winning streak, the Lakers are just 2-3 in their last five games, which includes a loss to the Suns back on Dec. 1 when Booker initially suffered his groin injury.

Los Angeles is also coming off an extended break of rest after losing their NBA Cup quarterfinal game to the San Antonio Spurs.

Latest Phoenix Suns News