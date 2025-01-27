Suns Named Fit for Two Trade Deadline Players
PHOENIX -- The NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and all eyes are on the Phoenix Suns to see how they'll shake up their roster in hopes of capturing that coveted first franchise championship.
Jimmy Butler dominates trade deadlines and rightfully so, though ESPN recently went through a handful of other trade candidates with best fits for each - and the Suns were included for two Chicago Bulls players:
Nikola Vucevic
"Vucevic might be the easier Bulls veteran than LaVine to move. He's making just $20 million and has only one more season left on the extension he signed prior to 2023 free agency. At 34, Vucevic makes more sense on a contending team," wrote Kevin Pelton.
"... Relatively few contenders need starting centers. Phoenix could be one, but adding Vucevic would require dealing one of the team's three highest-paid players (Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant) because the second-apron Suns are unable to aggregate salary."
Zach LaVine
"The Bulls have reportedly been gauging interest in LaVine for more than a year as part of their slow pivot toward a younger roster more appropriate for a below-.500 team. Getting out of the $95 million LaVine is owed over the next two seasons would give Chicago more cap flexibility," Pelton said.
"... LaVine's contract is smaller than Beal's, so the Suns could swap the two players. But it's unclear the late first-round picks the Suns could offer would be worth the Bulls adding to their cap sheet rather than subtracting. As a result, Chicago might find itself in the same spot with LaVine this time next season."