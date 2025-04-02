Suns Named NBA's Most Disappointing Team
The Phoenix Suns are recovering after a 133-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum, marking their 41st defeat of the season.
This means that the best the Suns can finish this season is .500, ending a streak of four consecutive seasons with a winning record.
Phoenix's performance has led Bleacher Report to name the Suns as the NBA's most disappointing team this season.
"There have been a few disappointing teams this season, but it would be hard to find a team more disappointing than the Phoenix Suns. It seems like ages ago when the Suns started the season 8-1, and it has been all downhill since," Bleacher Report writes.
"This team, with a win projection of 48.5, was expected to be competitive in the West. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley led the team, with Mike Budenholzer replacing Frank Vogel as coach. The thing is, there were several plot twists within this disappointing season.
" ... Even if the Suns make it to the playoffs as an eighth seed, this was not the season Phoenix expected. This season had more plot twists than an episode of Game of Thrones, none of them for the good."
The Suns are losing grip on the 10th and final spot in the Western Conference postseason picture, and Durant's recent ankle sprain only makes matters worse for Phoenix.
The Suns find themselves 1.5 games back of the Sacramento Kings for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. Phoenix would have to make up that ground in the final six games, all while Durant is likely out with his injury.
On top of that, the Suns would have to win two games (likely on the road) to get into the playoff picture for a chance to face the 63-win Oklahoma City Thunder.
After all the preseason hype, it's safe to say Bleacher Report's admission is accurate.