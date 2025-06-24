Suns Not Done Trading After Kevin Durant Blockbuster
The Phoenix Suns shook the NBA up earlier this week by trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
However, the Suns might have some aftershocks after the earthquake they caused around the league.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes predicts the Suns could be busy on the trade market going into the NBA Draft.
"The deal that brought in Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick and five future second-rounders for Kevin Durant, as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, was just the beginning," Hughes wrote.
"Expect the Phoenix Suns to keep working as they try to cobble together a win-now operation in keeping with team governor Mat Ishbia's preferences.
"Those five second-rounders are practically fated to function as sweeteners in other moves—perhaps even ones involving a re-route deal for Green. At the very least, the Suns could attach them in trades that feature Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.
"While the No. 10 pick probably isn't going anywhere, and while Brooks looks like an ideal defensive complement to the rest of Phoenix's offense-first core, the rest of the Durant return package could be on the move."
The Suns have two picks to work with in the first round of the draft and that could land them a pair of prospects or some selections down the line.
The team also has far too many shooting guards and swapping out one for a big man could be something in the cards for Phoenix.
The Suns are clearly in a state of flux and with a lot of teams around the league also ready to deal, Phoenix has to take advantage and strike while the iron is hot.
The NBA Draft's first round is set for tomorrow at 5 p.m. PT and second round for Thursday at the same time. Free agency negotiations begin Monday at 3 p.m. PT.