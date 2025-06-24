Insider: Suns Want to Draft These Two Players
PHOENIX -- We're one day removed from the 2025 NBA Draft, where the Phoenix Suns have the tenth overall pick and a world of possibilities to improve the roster.
After securing that pick via the Kevin Durant trade, there's massive pressure on new Suns general manager Brian Gregory to hit on an instant impact player in order to keep Phoenix competitive after losing one of their top two players.
NBA insider Marc Stein says watch out for these two names when the Suns are on the clock:
Marc Stein: Derik Queen, Danny Wolf in Play for Phoenix Suns
"In the No. 10 range, it remains to be seen which players will be available after Toronto selects at No. 9 … or the Raptors trade that selection elsewhere. Two names I’ve been told to monitor for the Suns on NBA Draft Eve at No. 10: Maryland’s Derik Queen and Michigan’s Danny Wolf," Stein reported.
Queen, a freshman center for Maryland last season, has a comparison to Zach Randolph on his NBADraft.net profile:
"The thought of a post-oriented center in 2025 has almost become a thing of the past, but if that’s not what draws you in, look at his ability to pass, switch on to all five positions and rebound with the best of them that have made Queen a household name over the past few months."
The Suns currently have Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro at center but could be looking to upgrade the position.
Wolf is a forward/center that handled the ball for the Wolverines at 6-11. His Yahoo! NBA Draft profile has him compared to Kelly Olynyk and Hedo Turkoglu.
"Funky ball-handler with a knack for making highlight passes who showcases unique ball-handling and passing ability for a big man. Comfortable bringing the ball up or operating from the perimeter, especially running pick-and-roll or facing up and driving to the rim. If his shot translates, he could offer great value slashing."
It sure seems like the Suns could add a big man when they're on the clock with their first pick.
Phoenix also owns the 29th overall selection in the first round.