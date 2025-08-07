Inside The Suns

Suns Are Officially Devin Booker's Team

Devin Booker is the undisputed star player for the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns have a lot of uncertainty going into the upcoming season.

However, there are some things the Suns are working with that are already etched in stone. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed Devin Booker as the player that should take the last shot for the Suns in a close game.

"Devin Booker already led the Phoenix Suns in fourth-quarter scoring last season," Swartz wrote.

"With Kevin Durant traded to the Houston Rockets and Bradley Beal signing with the Los Angeles Clippers following his buyout from the Suns, Booker is only going to receive more of an offensive role.

"Jalen Green may wind up being the second-leading scorer in Phoenix but was nowhere to be found in the playoffs when the Rockets needed him the most. Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen aren't offensive focal points, either.

"This is the Booker show in Phoenix, for better or worse. We've seen moments of brilliance, but every opponent is going to double Booker at the end of games now and force someone else to take the last shot."

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Footprint Center
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Booker is going to get the star treatment with the Suns unlike he has ever before. Booker has oftentimes played with a co-star, like Chris Paul or Kevin Durant, but Jalen Green doesn't live up to that kind of billing.

The Suns are officially Booker's team and there isn't an argument that can go against that.

With that power comes a lot of responsibility, but Booker has been in the league long enough to face those battles head on.

If Booker can establish himself as a true alpha for the Suns, the team will be in better shape and have a chance to compete for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Booker and the Suns are taking some time off before training camp begins next month.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites.

