Suns GM Officially Reacts to Trading Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' blockbuster trade sending Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets as part of a historic seven-team trade was finalized Sunday and Suns General Manager Brian Gregory had a warm sendoff for the 15-time All-Star.
"One of the greatest to ever play the game," Gregory said in a statement announcing the trade. "We are grateful for the impact Kevin made on our organization and in our community. As a member of the Suns, he climbed the scoring charts to become just the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points, and we wish him the best as he continues his career in Houston.”
In 145 games over two-and-a-half seasons in Phoenix, Durant averaged 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on astounding efficiency, boasting 53-43-85 shooting splits. One of the league's most prolific scorers in its history, he scored 3,887 of his 30,571 career points with the Suns.
His fit next to Devin Booker was undeniable. But, one way or another, they were never able to make it work. As Gregory moves into basketball operations, trading Durant to Houston marks the beginning of a "retooling" era.
Phoenix acquired a promising package for Durant in the seven-team trade that included the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, the rights to Khaman Maluach (pick No. 10 in the 2025 NBA Draft), Rasheer Flemming (pick No. 31), Koby Brea (pick No. 41), and a 2026 second-round pick.
Despite Suns fans appearing split in their thoughts of the Durant departure, the former MVP couldn't help but be thankful for his time in The Valley.
"My time in Phoenix has come to an end," Durant said on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday. "All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!"
The Suns-Durant era may have been a failure, but the return for the 36-year-old star is sure to kickstart a new era under head coach Jordan Ott.
The darker days have passed and the sunrise is night in Phoenix.