Suns’ Offseason Moves Ranked Among Boldest in NBA
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns made a lot of big moves this offseason that could swing how they do not only this season but for the future.
The Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal era clearly did not work out in Phoenix, and the Suns parted ways with both of them this summer, choosing to still build around Devin Booker, who they signed to a long-term extension through the 2029-30 season.
Phoenix was able to get a lot younger from trading away Durant to the Houston Rockets, getting 23-year-old Jalen Green and three rookies, including No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach, in this year's draft as part of the return for him.
The Suns also traded for 23-year-old Mark Williams and still have Ryan Dunn as a key part of the rotation, as they try to build for the future despite not having control of any of their first-round picks through 2032.
Suns' Offseason Moves Among Boldest in NBA
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus feels the Suns summer of change ranked highly among the boldest moves in the NBA.
Pincus had the Suns pivoting off Durant and Beal and choosing to pay Booker as the No. 5 boldest move of the offseason.
Pincus wrote:
"The Phoenix Suns have floundered in recent years. The Bradley Beal trade limited flexibility, didn't work, and led to this summer's pivot. Kevin Durant, one of the best players in league history, was sent to the Houston Rockets. Beal was let go, his salary stretched over multiple seasons at $19.4 million through 2029-30.
"With minimal control over its draft picks, Phoenix didn't go all the way towards a rebuild, giving Devin Booker an extension that will pay $68.8 million in 2029-30 (player option). The team also traded for Mark Williams, a talented young center who has struggled through significant injuries throughout most of his young career.
"The Suns took back Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks from the Rockets, acquired Khaman Maluach (No. 10), Rasheer Fleming (No. 31) and Koby Brea (No. 41) in the draft, and claimed Jordan Goodwin off waivers from the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Is the team better without Durant and Beal? The answer to their bold choices will be played out on the court…"
Pincus also ranked the Rockets trading for Durant as the No. 4 boldest move, writing:
"The Houston Rockets stand on the other end of the Kevin Durant trade, acquiring him from the Phoenix Suns for players the team was willing to move on from (Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks). Bold shouldn't have a negative connotation; the Rockets saw an opportunity to compete at the top of the West and went for it.
"In addition to bringing on Durant, an elite NBA scorer even at his advanced age (almost 37), Houston also landed Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie. The Rockets retain the heart of the No. 2 team in the conference, with significant upgrades.
"Pencil in Houston as the greatest threat to unseat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the postseason."
The Orlando Magic going "all in" for Desmond Bane (No. 3), the Milwaukee Bucks buying out Damian Lillard and keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 2) and the New Orleans Pelicans trading an unprotected first-round pick for Derik Queen (No. 1) ranked ahead of these moves.
The Suns certainly felt a new direction was needed after missing the playoffs for the first time in five years last season.
Owner Mat Ishbia hopes that the new roster construction also brings about a new identity that will leave the Suns better off for the future even with their limited assets.
As Pincus wrote, it remains to be seen how these moves pay off until the Suns take the court.