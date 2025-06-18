Suns Open To Trade Discussions for 2 Key Players This Offseason

The Suns are very open to trade discussions on Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale, per @Gambo987 (https://t.co/dkcHhAd5bI).



Trading one of Allen or O’Neale would help relieve Phoenix’s cap bill and add further flexibility.



Allen and O'Neale are both under contract through 2027-28.