Suns Open To Trade Discussions for 2 Key Players This Offseason
PHOENIX -- Kevin Durant likely won't be the only player the Suns trade away this offseason.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro reported Monday that the Suns are open to trade discussions on Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.
This came after a report over the weekend from NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, who wrote:
"There has been a good bit of chatter this week about the Suns' willingness to explore trades involving Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale as part of the Durant discussions, sources say, to reduce their tax bill further. After a winter of non-stop trade discussions with various teams, Phoenix is very familiar with the concept of trying to triangulate three-team (or larger) deals."
It has been pretty obvious that Allen and O'Neale are trade candidates because of their salaries, as we wrote about last month.
Both were signed to four-year extensions by the Suns last year, and their contracts would allow for a decent return in a trade.
Allen is set to make $16.875 next season and has two additional years remaining on his contract, while O’Neale is due $10.125 million next year with two seasons left after that on his deal.
With the Suns still over the second apron, they cannot take back more salary than they send out or aggregate contracts, but they could shed a lot of salary by trading Allen and O'Neale to get under the apron.
There even could be a scenario where Phoenix gets below the second apron before trading Allen and O'Neale and packages them together to yield a bigger return.
Both Allen and O'Neale were inconsistent at times last season, but Allen is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league and showed the ability to fit in next to stars, while O'Neale's two-way ability would be valuable to any contender.
O'Neale was in attendance for new coach Jordan Ott's introductory press conference last week, leading to some questions of if he will remain on the Suns for the start of next year.
In addition to Durant, O'Neale and Allen, Bradley Beal is another player the Suns could trade away this offseason, but it currently seems unlikely Beal would have any suitors for a trade given that he has two years and over $110 million on his contract and can veto any trade due to his no-trade clause.
In any case, the Suns' roster could look a lot different next season, and Devin Booker seems like really the only untouchable player, as well as Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.