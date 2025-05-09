2 Under-the-Radar Trade Pieces for Suns
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are expected to have a busy offseason this summer, highlighted by the potential trades of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Additionally, there are two more trade chips the Suns possess in Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale that could net the Suns a solid return, whether that be a decent role or young player, or draft capital.
With Phoenix still operating over the second apron, the Suns can only send out one player at a time and not take back more than they send out in a potential trade.
This was part of the reason Phoenix signed Allen and O’Neale to lucrative extensions last year. Allen is set to make $16.875 next season with two additional years remaining on his contract, and O’Neale is due $10.125 million next year and also has two seasons left after that on his deal.
Although inconsistent at times last season, both players have proven that they can be stars in their roles with Allen mainly in regards to shooting and O’Neale with defense, areas a lot of contenders value.
Something that could even bring a greater return for the Suns for Allen and O’Neale is if they get under the second tax apron with a Durant trade and could package the two together.
In this case, Phoenix will likely still fall under the first apron and not be able to take back more salary than it sends out, but Allen and O’Neale would combine for a large chunk of salary that could bring the Suns a good return.
No matter what happens with the trades, it is inevitable the Suns have to change after a disappointing 36-46 season.
As a result, Phoenix’s roster is more than likely going to look a lot different next season and the returns in potential trades involving Allen and O’Neale could play a huge role in that.