Suns Outlast Nets in Overtime in Opening NBA China Games Matchup
The Phoenix Suns came back from down as much as 18 to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 132-127 in overtime in their second preseason game and the first of two matchups between the two teams at the NBA China Games in Macao, China Friday.
The game tipped off at 8:00 p.m. in Macao, which meant it started at 5:00 a.m. Arizona time.
Phoenix was once again without new starters Jalen Green (low-grade hamstring strain) and Mark Williams, who the team is following an intentional plan for to have him ready for the start of the 2025-26 season.
The Suns ran with the same starting lineup as they had in their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers last week - Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.
Nolan Traore, Cam Thomas, Terance Mann, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton started the game for Brooklyn.
Brooks came out firing for Phoenix, ending with 18 points (7-18 FG), tying Booker (18 points, 5 assists, 5 steals) in points. Jordan Goodwin led the team in scoring with 19 points to go along with 7 rebounds off the bench and hit a game-sealing 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining in overtime.
Ighodaro (12 points, 3 blocks), Grayson Allen (11 points) and Collin Gillespie (11 points, 9 rebounds - 6 offensive) also scored in double figures for the Suns, who were able to pull off the win despite shooting 11-for-42 (26.2%) from 3 to the Nets' 14-for-29 (48.3%) shooting from deep.
The Nets were led by Thomas (22 points, 6 assists), Porter Jr. (13 points) and Noah Clowney (13 points and 4 rebounds off the bench).
Phoenix made hustle plays all night, scoring 42 points off 34 Nets turnovers and grabbing 22 offensive rebounds.
Quick Recap
The Nets got off to a hot start, leading Phoenix 9-0 two minutes into the game and 20-4 with 7:36 to go in the first, beginning 8-for-8 from the field compared to the Suns' 1-for-7 start. Phoenix was able to make a dent in Brooklyn's lead and trailed 39-29 at the end of the quarter. Brooks led Phoenix with nine points (4-8 FG), while Thomas was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor for a game-high 14 points for Brooklyn.
At halftime, the Nets led 71-59 behind 18 points from Thomas. Brooklyn went 27-for-45 (60%) from the field and 7-for-13 (53.8%) from 3 in the first half compared to 19-for-44 (43.2%) shooting overall and 4-for-18 (22.2%) 3-point shooting for Phoenix. Brooks was up to 16 points for Phoenix at halftime on 6-of-15 shooting.
Phoenix started the second half on a 15-1 run to take a two-point lead, as it had a great response to Brooklyn's high-energy first half. At the end of the third, the Suns' lead grew to 89-84, as Booker had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the quarter after not making a single field goal in the first half, while Ighodaro added eight points.
The game remained close in the fourth quarter, even with the Suns electing to take out their starters two minutes into the fourth. Phoenix's deep bench, which included rookies Maluach and Rasheer Fleming, came back from down as many as eight in the quarter to tie it at 121 after two free throws from Jared Butler with four seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Phoenix had a great all-around effort in overtime that included two blocks from Fleming. Goodwin sealed the game with a contested 3 with 13 seconds left.
What's Next
The Suns will take on the Nets again in Macao on Sunday (Oct. 12) at 4:00 a.m. Arizona time.