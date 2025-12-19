Suns React to Another Crazy Win vs Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns improved to 15-12 on the season Thursday night with a thrilling 99-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors (13-15).

Phoenix came back from down 14 early in the third quarter and racked up 16 steals, which was the third time this season it had 16 or more.

The Suns cannot seem to avoid drama in the endings of games with each game seemingly presenting its own unique situation.

On Thursday, it was Dillon Brooks picking up a flagrant 1 foul after a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer with 38.3 seconds to go just when it looked the Suns had control of the game as they were up by five points.

Instead, Curry knocked down both free throws, and the Warriors got an extra possession, and Jimmy Butler cashed in a 3-pointer to tie the game at 96 in less than three seconds.

Unlike Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Suns were still able to fight out a win after Jordan Goodwin was fouled on an offensive rebound with 0.4 seconds left after Brooks missed a 3-pointer. Goodwin swished the second free throw after missing the first to give Phoenix the one-point win.

"We're a team that always figures it out, finds a way and today we found a way," Brooks said postgame.

Jordan Goodwin misses the first free throw then hits the second with 0.4 seconds left to give the Suns a 99-98 win over the Warriors pic.twitter.com/jOMQvSkVA3 — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) December 19, 2025

Suns' Identity Shines Through in Win Over Warriors

The Suns fought through whatever stood in their way against Golden State, and Collin Gillespie was a prime example of this.

After Gillespie scored five unanswered points to open the fourth quarter and give Phoenix its first lead since the first quarter, he went down in a lot of pain and had to go back to the locker room after taking knee-to-knee contact on a drive by Jonathan Kuminga.

Less than two minutes later, Gillespie, who finished with 16 points, six assists and two steals, came back to the bench and checked in immediately and continued to play a big role in helping Phoenix get the win.

"I had a procedure there in college, so I have some screws embedded in my knee. When you get hit your leg goes a little numb," Gillespie said. "It was numb for five minutes. You are going to go through things during the season and games, but I just try to suck it up for the last quarter. If I'm not really hurt where they tell me I can't play, most likely I'm going to be playing. Just try to go out there and make an impact."

Coach Jordan Ott was really appreciative of Gillespie's effort.

"Collin could have easily sat that one out. Knee-to-knee, brutal," Ott said. "In transition an athlete coming downhill, knee-to- knee in transition at full speed. All of a sudden, he pops back out and put him right in the game and he makes an instant impact.

"It is not only just the ability offensively to get into the paint, but you see a couple of loose balls to

steals. You know, the almost dunk, those types of plays he just makes. He is a winning basketball player. Love having that group out there. Again, to start the fourth, no Book (Devin Booker) on the floor, we were able to get a little gap. So that helps a ton.”

Although Booker was not in to start the fourth, his second-half performance after scoring only two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half really fueled Phoenix to victory.

After halftime, Booker poured in 23 points and hit two big jumpers in the final two minutes, which he attributed to a wardrobe change.

"I took my core shorts off. It's like some super tight, tights. Restrict you from moving too much cause I've been coming back from an injury. I retired those," Booker said.

Gillespie had high praise for Booker postgame.

"That's our leader, that's our guy. We lean on him, obviously he's our best player," Gillespie said. "We look to him, we try to get him the ball as much as we can. He's an elite bucket getter, elite playmaker and he's Devin Booker, you know who he is and know what he does. It was good for us.

"They (Warriors) came out, punched us there in the third quarter, we punched back and we were able to make it a game. It was an ugly game throughout the third and the fourth, just trying to find ways to win. No matter how it looks, ugly, pretty, it doesn't matter. We were able to scratch out and it was a good win for us."

As has been the theme all year, everyone did their part in helping the Suns pull out the win.

Brooks scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half, while Oso Ighodaro played almost the entire fourth quarter and recorded 13 rebounds and five steals off the bench on the night.

The Suns' defense was also key, as they won the points off turnovers 30-18, held the Warriors to under 40% shooting as a team and limited Curry to 15 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

“I'm sure it's on the scouting report that we're gonna play hard," Booker said. "I think a couple coaches postgame have had comments about it. I'm on the side that we have a lot of talent over here, too.

"The games have been a little junkyard and physical, but we have some true hoopers over here. So that's a good combination to have both of those things.”

