Suns Owner Speaks on New Head Coach
PHOENIX -- A new era of Phoenix Suns basketball is set to commence after the hire of head coach Jordan Ott.
Ott - who will be replacing Mike Budenholzer - officially became the 23rd head coach in franchise history this past week, beating out Johnnie Bryant for the vacancy.
In an official press release, Suns owner Mat Ishbia offered the following statement:
Suns Owner Reacts to Jordan Ott Hire
“Jordan embodies the culture of excellence and accountability we're going to prioritize,” said Ishbia.
“He is young, hungry and is ready to be an NBA head coach. His track record of developing players, fostering team chemistry, and his understanding of the game at the highest level are essential skills to how we are building for our future.”
Phoenix reportedly was targeting a younger coach to help shift the culture in the building after failed hires of Budenholzer and Frank Vogel the last two seasons.
Ott reportedly was the top choice for Suns star Devin Booker, too.
Who is Jordan Ott?
From the team's official press release:
"Ott is a veteran basketball coach with nearly two decades of experience including 12 years in the NBA. He spent the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers under NBA Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson where he helped the team to a 64-18 record and the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.
"Cleveland led the league in Offensive Rating by scoring 121 points per 100 possessions, the second-highest rating in NBA history. Ott also worked closely with Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley during his season in Cleveland, helping Mobley earn NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors and his first career All-NBA selection.
"Throughout his 12 seasons in the NBA, Ott’s teams have earned 10 playoff berths and compiled a 517-447 (.536) record. Prior to Cleveland, Ott served two seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers where he helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals in 2023.
"He was an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets for six seasons from 2016-22, helping the team reach the playoffs in each of his final four seasons in Brooklyn. Ott’s first NBA position came with the Atlanta Hawks where he spent three seasons as a video coordinator from 2013-16 and was part of the Hawks team that won a franchise-record 60 games in the 2014-15 season."
Ott will officially be introduced to Phoenix reporters on Tuesday, June 10.