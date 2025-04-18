Suns Owner, Stephen A. Smith Exchange Blows
PHOENIX -- In the aftermath of the Phoenix Suns' disastrous 2024-25 season, a lot of scrutiny has been placed on everyone in the organization.
Phoenix finished 36-46 and missed the playoffs despite having the highest payroll in NBA history, and has already fired fired first-year coach Mike Budenholzer, who became the third coach the Suns let go in three seasons.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith placed a lot of the blame on Suns owner Mat Ishbia, saying he was "on the verge of being recognized as the worst owner in the history of basketball" on First Take Tuesday.
Smith added: "That's saying a lot, that's saying a lot. Donald Sterling once owned an NBA franchise. James Dolan, until he recently hired Leon Rose was on that trajectory. That's the trajectory if you're Mat Ishbia that you are on right now--being recognized as arguably the worst owner in the history of basketball."
Smith would then go onto say that 98% of the blame for the Suns fell on Ishbia, pointing out the fact the Suns exhausted most of their future assets to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, who contributed to them having the largest payroll in NBA history, fired three coaches in three seasons and got rid of key players from the 2021 team that reached the NBA Finals.
Ishbia was asked about Smith's comments at his end-of-season press conference Thursday and did not hold back.
"Stephen A. Smith, I don't take much he says seriously," Ishbia said. "I don't think many people do, to be honest with you. The things he said about Kevin Durant, just wrong and disrespectful. The things he said about LeBron James were just disrespectful and inappropriate. With that being said, I don't really think Stephen A. believes that, what he said. He's doing his thing, he's on the mic.
"And I think he'll apologize to me because I think it's disrespectful to put my name aligned with anybody that was kicked out of the league. If he wants to say, for the first two and a half years, 'Mat Ishbia bought the team, we didn't win a championship,' I think you could probably say that about almost every owner, ever.
"But yeah, we had high expectations and we didn't win. We spent a lot of money and we didn't win. Yep, yep. Be critical of me on that, but to even say that kind of stuff, like I said, I think he'll apologize. I think he's out of line, and I think he knows that. I don't think he really believes that."
Ishbia would continue by asking, "What is a great owner?" He outlined the fact he has provided resources for his front offices, coaches and players, and focused on winning, community and fan experience rather than profitability, highlighting the fact that he made games free to watch on TV, lowered concession prices and built a $100 million practice facility for the Mercury.
Smith did end up apologizing to Ishbia on First Take Friday.
"First of all, in all seriousness. Mat Ishbia is absolutely right. I do owe him an apology because I mentioned Donald Sterling," Smith said. "I thought I was making it clear I was talking about basketball.
"I certainly did not mean to compare him to a person that was thrown out of this league and has been widely recognized as a racist. I should not have mentioned Mat Ishbia's name in the same breath as Donald Sterling in that regard. I did not mean to do that.
"I was not talking about that Donald Sterling. I was talking about the Donald Sterling that would be sitting courtside, heckling his own d--- players and never winning anything and didn't give a d---. That's the Donald Sterling that I was talking about in terms of how ineffective he was as an owner on the basketball court, I certainly did not mean to do that.
"So Mat Ishbia is absolutely right, and for that, I apologize. I'm a man. If I'm wrong, I'll say I'm wrong. Unfortunately for you, sir, that's the only thing I'm wrong about, and that's the only apology that you're getting from me."
Smith then went on a rant for over 10 minutes about what Ishbia did wrong as an owner in terms of basketball moves.
"Respectfully, I know the future could hold an ordinate amount of possibilities, but in your first two years, there is a legitimate argument that you are an atrocity, one of the worst owners in the history of the sport," Smith said.
"Your background makes it worse, because there's no excuse for it to happen. Were you not a walk-on at Michigan State? Did you not play for Tom Izzo? The phenomenal Tom Izzo, okay, one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball. Did you not talk about the kind of influence he had on your life and what he has done for you in terms of your basketball acumen or whatever? My God, you're staining his name. That's how bad you've been."
Smith would then make the same points as he did originally, focusing mostly on the fact that Ishbia came in as owner in Feb. 2023 and broke up the team that made it to the NBA Finals by trading away the likes of Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, fired three coaches in three years who he will owe a lot of money to and got rid of future assets to build the highest-paid roster in NBA history for a team that severely underachieved.
The Suns' shortcomings under Ishbia are no secret, and he will have to correct course this summer, but Ishbia has invested a ton as an owner into not only the team, but the community and fans, so it doesn't make much sense to criticize him with all the good he has done in his position.
What the Suns look like in the future under Ishbia remains to be seen, but there will be changes coming, as Ishbia himself promised Thursday.