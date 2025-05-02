How Suns Can be Playoff Team Next Season
PHOENIX -- It is now nearly three weeks since the Phoenix Suns saw an unceremonious ending to their season on April 13 - the 36-46 output resulted in the first time the franchise hasn't partaken in the playoff race since 2020.
The underwhelming year has resulted in yet another coaching change, a shakeup in management, and a likely separation with Kevin Durant.
Despite all the current turmoil, Phoenix and freshly minted general manager Brian Gregory could forge a competitive path forward in short order - if the cards are played correctly.
Three steps the Suns can take to foster a playoff-caliber roster in 2025-26.
Hire the Right Coach
The most important thing for the future of the Suns franchise could very well be hiring the correct coach when it comes to fitting in with the new culture that Mat Ishbia is looking to usher in along with being able to develop a roster that is well connected.
Royal Ivey, Johnnie Bryant, and Jared Dudley are three names that instantly stick out as quality candidates for the position - there could be as many as 15 candidates throughout the process even if those three stand out.
A coach that can connect with franchise player Devin Booker, instill a tough-nosed defensive mindset, and bring in a staff that compliments the organization well would be a massive step up from what was seen in the two seasons prior from former championship-winning coaches.
Get Quality Return for Durant
The likely next step for Gregory after settling on a new head coach is unfortunately going to be engaging prospective trade partners for Durant after just two full seasons in the Valley.
The reality is that Phoenix is currently hamstrung by a lack of controllable assets and the massively restrictive second apron that was adopted as part of the most recent league CBA.
Potential suitors for Durant could include the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
All of those squads possess a unique blend of quality veteran talent and intriguing prospects that could be worth making a move for.
While Julius Randle could help Phoenix compete right now, Rob Dillingham is a potential future star that the Suns could invest in long-term. Ditto for Miami - where Kel'el Ware could be the franchise center that Phoenix desperately needs alongside a quality veteran presence such as Andrew Wiggins.
The Suns could walk out of the Durant trade saga with a strong outlook going into next season - and the future.
Get Draft Right Again
The Suns potentially found a pair of draft steals in 2024 - as the organization acquired Ryan Dunn via trade with the Denver Nuggets late in the first round prior to trading up the next day to select Marquette big man Oso Ighodaro.
Dunn flashed substantial offensive potential as a rookie and will look to compete for a full time starting position next season, while Ighodaro projects to be a quality reserve big at the very least.
Gregory could find another value pick this time around - perhaps Walter Clayton Jr. of Florida or Chaz Lanier of Tennessee.
If a prospect that can contribute day one while also possessing a clear path to improve is selected, the Suns could be looking at having a significantly deeper roster compared to last season.
The prospect of a postseason run is far from guaranteed for the 2025-26 iteration of the Suns, but if these three things are done correctly and with a resurgent Booker is in the fold - anything is possible.