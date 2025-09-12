No Suns Projected to Be Top Centers for 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns significantly bolstered their center position this offseason by trading for Mark Williams and selecting Khaman Maluach No. 10 overall.
Phoenix now has three serviceable centers it can rely on with last year's starting center to end the year Nick Richards still on the team.
Still, the Suns will have their work cut out for integrating these big men into their new system under Jordan Ott without a true starting point guard.
HoopsHype Leaves Suns Off Top Centers List
None of these three players cracked HoopsHype's top-26 centers rankings for the 2025-26 season with Williams being the most notable omission.
Former Suns No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, came in at the 26th spot.
Phoenix was also left off HoopsHype's top-26 rankings for point guards, small forwards and power forwards, which you can read more about by clicking here.
Devin Booker (5) and Jalen Green (14) were both included on HoopsHype's top-26 shooting guard list.
These rankings show the Suns will have their work cut out for them in crafting the team to fit around Booker with Green as the only other shot creator.
There's still a good chance for Suns such as Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn or Williams to prove themselves this year and establish their places on these lists.
Phoenix has not been projected to do much as it enters its first season with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but there will be plenty of opportunities for the younger players and new faces to step up in big ways with the rebuilt roster.
The Suns are scheduled to have media day on Sept. 24 with training camp beginning the same week. Their preseason opener is on Oct. 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers in Palm Desert, and they open the season on Oct. 22 at home against the Sacramento Kings.