Suns Reveal Official Injury Report vs Celtics

PHOENIX -- Ahead of tomorrow night's matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Phoenix Suns have revealed their injury report.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) remain out for the Suns (39-28), who are playing the fourth of a six-game road trip following Friday's 122-115 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

This will be Phoenix's second matchup against the Celtics after losing 97-81 to Boston on Feb. 24, but Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were all out due to injury in the first meeting.

This time around for Boston (44-23), Nikola Vucevic is the only player on the injury report, as he continues to be out with a right ring finger fracture.

Suns Looking to Get Back on Track vs Celtics

Phoenix will be hoping for a much different result tomorrow against the Celtics after struggling to find offense in the Feb. 24 matchup.

The Suns will also be extra motivated after blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead against the Raptors, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

"This crowd's high level. We talked about it pre-game, just enjoying the atmosphere. It was high level and when you're up against the wall, we talk a lot of times about there's no one throwing a life raft out there. We've got to go get it. We just didn't do a good enough job tonight," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Booker and Jalen Green have both been scoring the ball really well as of late with both players going for 30 or more points in the last two games, but Phoenix needs more for everyone around them.

The Suns have shown they are a much harder team to beat when they're moving the ball around, as they are 12-1 when recording 30 or more assists.

There is a lot of opportunity for Phoenix to grow in this area, especially down the stretch when the halfcourt offense gets stagnant at times, after the Suns had just 20 assists as a team against Toronto.

Boston looks to be perhaps the top contender in the East since Tatum returned to action nine days ago and is averaging the fewest turnovers per game on the year, so the Suns, who pride themselves on forcing turnovers, will have to figure out how to best impose their identity tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's matchup will tip off shortly after 4:30 p.m. MST.