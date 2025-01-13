Suns Provide Injury Update on Key Guard
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns picked up a big win over the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, but lost another key player to an injury in the victory.
Reserve guard Grayson Allen was ruled out due to left knee soreness at halftime.
Coach Mike Budenholzer provided an update on the seventh-year veteran postgame:
"I don't think it was a particular play (he hurt himself). I think the medical said it's something that he's managed, and we're always kind of trying to stay on top of. And just tonight, I think at halftime, he got to a place where he couldn't finish."
Allen was declared out just before the third quarter with the injury after recording 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench in the first half.
Allen, who led the league in 3-point percentage last season, had just been starting to find his groove, shooting 52.8% from 3-point range so far in the month of January, giving a big boost for Phoenix, who has now won three straight contests.
Royce O'Neale returned from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury against Charlotte, and the Suns were nearly the healthiest they have been all season coming into the night with only Jusuf Nurkic, who was a DNP (coach's decision) in the previous two games, out with the flu.
Allen has missed nine games so far this season due to a hamstring injury earlier in the year and most recently a concussion, which sidelined him for the last five games of December.
The Suns are back in action Tuesday night on the road against the Atlanta Hawks, so there will be a clear update on Allen on Monday's injury report.