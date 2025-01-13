Inside The Suns

Suns Provide Injury Update on Key Guard

Grayson Allen was ruled out at halftime against the Hornets with a knee injury.

Brendan Mau

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and guard Vasilije Micic (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and guard Vasilije Micic (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns picked up a big win over the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, but lost another key player to an injury in the victory.

Reserve guard Grayson Allen was ruled out due to left knee soreness at halftime.

Coach Mike Budenholzer provided an update on the seventh-year veteran postgame:

"I don't think it was a particular play (he hurt himself). I think the medical said it's something that he's managed, and we're always kind of trying to stay on top of. And just tonight, I think at halftime, he got to a place where he couldn't finish."

Allen was declared out just before the third quarter with the injury after recording 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench in the first half.

Allen, who led the league in 3-point percentage last season, had just been starting to find his groove, shooting 52.8% from 3-point range so far in the month of January, giving a big boost for Phoenix, who has now won three straight contests.

Royce O'Neale returned from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury against Charlotte, and the Suns were nearly the healthiest they have been all season coming into the night with only Jusuf Nurkic, who was a DNP (coach's decision) in the previous two games, out with the flu.

Allen has missed nine games so far this season due to a hamstring injury earlier in the year and most recently a concussion, which sidelined him for the last five games of December.

The Suns are back in action Tuesday night on the road against the Atlanta Hawks, so there will be a clear update on Allen on Monday's injury report.

Published
Brendan Mau
BRENDAN MAU

Brendan Mau is a staff writer for Suns on SI. Brendan has been a credentialed media member covering the Suns since 2023 and holds a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism from Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Follow Brendan on X @Brendan_Mau for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News