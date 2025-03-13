Suns React to Center Being Ejected vs Rockets
The Phoenix Suns entered last night's loss to the Houston Rockets already shorthanded at the center position with starting center Nick Richards out due to an ankle injury.
Richards had previously not missed any games with the Suns since being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 15. Phoenix pivoted to starting Mason Plumlee, who has only missed one game all season, in Richards' place.
However, Plumlee was ejected with 3:12 remaining in the second quarter after getting tangled up with Rockets center Steven Adams. The incident ended with both players on the ground and Plumlee bleeding from his head.
"We just got tied up. He had been going to the boards and doing what he does, so just met him with physicality," Plumlee said of the tussle between him and Adams (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"He goes for every rebound and he does it whether it's dirty or not. I just felt like they were being more physical than us. I just made a point to hit him on the glass."
Referee Tony Brothers used this reasoning to a pool reporter to postgame explain why Plumlee and Adams were ejected: "Their aggressive actions were considered a fight and by rule, fighting technical fouls carry a penalty of automatic ejections."
Plumlee said he was surprised how quickly the officials made the call to eject them.
"I wish that wasn't the case, but once they throw you out, there's not much you can do," Plumlee said. "I'd like for them to keep the players in the game."
This was a big momentum killer for the Suns, as they were only down three at the time of the ejection but the Rockets never looked back following this, leading by as much as 17 on their way to a 111-104 victory.
"It's just two guys getting tangled up. Both physical, both competitors," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said postgame of the altercation (Rankin). "I don't have a lot to say. It'd be nice if they probably just gave them both a technical, and they both stayed in the game.
"I think it's a three-point game when Mason gets thrown out. We're down Nick, (and the Rockets) are playing some super big lineups right now. That was a big moment in the game."
Kevin Durant said his opinion on the scuffle "does not matter," while some other Suns players like Devin Booker said it did not warrant an ejection.
"Obviously I'm biased, but I feel like Steven tried to pick him up and slam him and Mason happened to just be on top of him," Booker said (via Rankin).
Bradley Beal held the same viewpoint as Booker and Budenholzer when asked if there should have been an ejection.
"Nah, I don't think so. I think they both should've stayed in the game," Beal said (via Rankin). "They just (got) tussled up, caught up. Nobody threw any blows.
"Big dog tried to pick Mason up, but Mason wasn't going, and they just went to the floor. No harm, no foul, man. Two techs, we cool with that, let's just keep moving."
This was the second-straight game where the Suns were involved in an altercation after Booker, Durant and Richards all picked up technical fouls in Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
