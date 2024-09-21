Suns React to Legend Al McCoy's Death
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns lost a great one today.
Legendary broadcaster Al McCoy passed away at the age of 91.
Reactions from the Suns' community:
The McCoy Family: “As a father, he taught us the value of respect, loyalty, hard work, and love – both on and off the court. His passion, dedication and kindness touched countless lives, and while he may be gone, the impact he made will be felt for generations to come.”
Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia: “From his first call in 1972 to his last in 2023, Al McCoy was there for every defining moment in our history. He was the heartbeat of our organization, a cherished friend, a mentor to many and a legend whose voice brought countless unforgettable moments to life for generations of Suns fans. We are heartbroken by the passing of our beloved Al, the voice of the Phoenix Suns for over five decades. Our thoughts go out to Al’s family, friends and to our entire Suns community.”
Phoenix Suns Head Coach Mike Budenholzer: “We lost one of my heroes. I can still hear Al’s voice in our living room and backyard calling the plays of Sweet D, Westy and Double A … SHAZAM!!! He brought the Suns into my life, like he did for generations of kids across Arizona. Al was an icon and he will be missed”
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker: “I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor my second season, and it was then I really understood what a special talent he was. And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected.”
Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor Member Steve Nash: “I got to work with the great Al McCoy for 10 incredible years. His energy and spirit were unmatched and I’ll never forget all the conversations and laughs we shared. He was the teammate that never wore a jersey. He loved his Phoenix Suns as much as anyone and his legacy will endure the generations of Suns fans to come. Lots of love to the one and only Al McCoy.
Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor Member Charles Barkley: “This is a sad day for the Suns and the Suns family. Al McCoy represented everything that is great about Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and people who love basketball. I was blessed and honored to work with Al and I’m gonna miss him.”