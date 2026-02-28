Key Suns Guard Nearing Return From Injury

The Phoenix Suns sure hope to get healthy soon.

And that appears to be happening, as the Suns are hoping to get Devin Booker back within the next week as their franchise player looks to rebound from a hip injury. While Dillon Brooks will still be out for a few weeks with a fractured hand, the return of Jordan Goodwin appears to be around the corner, too.

Goodwin, recently suffering a calf injury, is expected to return, "probably a week" behind Booker according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro:

He is probably a week behind Book. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 27, 2026

Goodwin has been a key cog for first-year Suns head coach Jordan Ott.

"The second five. We always talk about on the bench, we want to get in there and change the speed of the game and change the energy. Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) does so much good stuff for us, rebounding, guarding, picking up full every possession," Ott said of Goodwin this season.

"He brings a spark to the game that we need each and every night."

Goodwin notably has been strong for Phoenix's defensive side of the ball this season. He's averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Suns have recently struggled with prominent names out of the lineup, losing four of their last six games.

Goodwin, though he doesn't get the spotlight like Booker or Brooks, is still instrumental in Phoenix's success.

"There's not going to be a game without Book, without Dillon, that we cannot win the possession game. We have to win it. We have been like that all season, with those guys and without it, we have to win it," Ott said this past week.

"So our locker room knows that. We have to continue to find ways, not only the glass on both ends, but we do have to find ways to turn teams over. A lot of that's Goodie [Jordan Goodwin], so we're gonna have to find ways to manufacture it. That's a big piece of what we do."

Goodwin is averaging 22 minutes per night and typically picks up key defensive assignments for Phoenix. He's Phoenix's third-leading rebounder behind center Mark Williams and forward Royce O'Neale.

The Suns have a four-day stretch between games, with the Sacramento Kings playing host on Tuesday before hosting a short three-game homestand on Thursday, Friday and Sunday next week.

Phoenix has a 34-26 record for the 2025-26 season and the West's seventh seed currently in their possession.