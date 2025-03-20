Suns React to Win vs Bulls
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns defeated the Chicago Bulls last night to piece together back to back wins for the first time since January.
After the game, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer offered the following on the challenges Chicago presented amid Phoenix's turnovers and self-inflicted wounds:
“I think it’s interesting that the other night we play against Utah who is an incredible offensive rebounding team, one of the best in the league. We held them to four offensive rebounds for the entire game and zero offensive rebounds for the second half and they’re big too.
"So, the consistency part we got to be better at, in that area. We’ve got to show them that we can do it. We don’t have the size of luxury to out jump people. A lot of it was rotational stuff. I thought (Nikola) Vucevic was coming over for trying to provide help and we’ve got to help him on the backside. I think our guards got to get in there and do a little better job.
"There was some that Vucevic could have grabbed as well, same with Zach (Collins) but that was a major challenge. And then I think starting the game with the turnovers. I think we had six or seven turnovers in the first quarter and then we come out of first possession to start the second quarter and have the turnovers right away and we don’t have the luxury to be able to do those things.
"And I did think in the second half when we got down, I give our guys a lot of credit they competed and fought their way back into the game. But to your point, when you have so much of that to make up and overcome, it makes it challenging.”
The Suns are now the West's tenth seed, and Devin Booker says the sledding is only going to get tougher.
"Yeah, we gotta keep going. We have a tough stretch of teams coming up here on our home court. I think we've built some good momentum going into that. So, lock in tomorrow, recover, rest and get ready for Cleveland on Friday," said Booker.