Suns Receive Mixed Trade Deadline Grades
PHOENIX -- The trade deadline has come and gone for the Phoenix Suns.
After being at the epicenter of the NBA world over the last six-plus weeks - particularly due to the connection to Jimmy Butler, the Suns made only one minor move after being at the precipice of much more expansive deals earlier in the week.
The work that Phoenix did over the last several weeks has been met with mixed reception across the league - that is putting things lightly.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report explored each team and the trade deadline moves that were made with grades - including Phoenix.
The Suns received a fairly underwhelming grade of C+ - although that grade could have ended up being much worse.
More from Hughes below:
"Nurkič had been out of the Suns' plans for weeks, and the deal that netted them three iffy first-rounders from the Jazz for their own unprotected 2031 first allowed them to package him up with a 2026 selection to get Martin and Mičić.
"The former, if healthy, should see rotation minutes for a Suns team that needs wings. Both Martin and Mičić can come off the books after this season as well via a non-guarantee and a team option, respectively.
"Getting off Nurkić's guaranteed $19.4 million in 2025-26 is a legitimate plus, and the 2026 second Phoenix got from the Hornets might not be all that far behind the first going to Charlotte. Unless all of the Suns, Grizzlies and Magic fall apart, it'll probably be in the mid-to-late 20s."
Hughes took things easy on the Suns - he believes that Martin could end up contributing possitively to the team - while also noting the increased flexibility moving forward by offloading Nurkic - who clearly was no longer a fit with the organization.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports wasn't quite as generous - as he handed out an 'F' grade to the Suns.
Much of Quinn's rationale was rooted in the inability to make more than one deal to tangibly change the roster midseason - and while they are in position to escape the dreaded second apron, it is difficult to trust team governor Mat Ishbia to maneuver this scenario well.
Lastly, Morten Stig Jensen of Yahoo Sports gave Phoenix another lukewarm mark of 'C' - more from Jensen below.
"The Suns forked over a first to rid themselves of Nurkić, which is a rough price to pay for a team that's trying to put together a functioning roster.
"If Cody Martin wasn't prone to pick up injuries, this would have looked a lot better. Nick Richards will be asked to do a lot of work for the remainder of the season."
The first round pick being attached might not end up being as costly as some assume - as there is a reasonable chance that the Hornets' second rounder could be very early in the round. The ability to unload Nurkic and create a bit more flexibility moving forward was a solid move that had to be done.
The Suns are set to play their first contest since the deadline passed tonight against the Utah Jazz - where they will look to secure a season sweep.