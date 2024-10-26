Suns Reveal Starters vs Lakers
The Phoenix Suns will utilize the following starting five against the Los Angeles Lakers:
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
The Suns initially listed Beal as probable with a shoulder injury before coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed pre-game that the star would play.
Beal notched 24 points for the Suns on Wednesday, flashing some of the scoring prowess Phoenix had hoped to see when trading for him last summer.
Durant led all Suns players with 25 points, but turned the ball over seven times. His seven rebounds and three steals ultimately helped Phoenix edge the Clippers in overtime.
Jones - who was signed to help steady Phoenix's offense as their starting point guard - nearly had a double-double with 11 points and eight assists. Most importantly, neither he or backup point guard Monte Morris contributed to the Suns' eye opening 22 turnovers to begin the season.
Booker himself notched 15 points before fouling out late in action. He also added four rebounds and six assists before heading to the bench permanently.
All eyes were on Nurkic to see how much the center shot in his first game under new coach Mike Budenholzer. After going 1-4 from deep, we'll see if the strategy changes at all.
Grayson Allen (personal) and Josh Okogie (hamstring) are out tonight.
After nearly fumbling the game to the Clippers on Wednesday, the Suns know the Lakers could make them pay this time around.
"We have to be better coming out of the half next game. I love, I love, I love what we did in the fourth quarter being down eight to nine points," said Durant after the win. "They hitting tough threes to keep us off, getting stops, getting some good points and some easy points in transition. We moved the basketball, so it was a great team win.”
We'll see if they can move to 2-0 here shortly.