Victor Wembanyama Stops Suns' Upset Bid With Game-Winner

On the first (official) day of March Madness, the Phoenix Suns traveled to San Antonio to create a bit of chaos of their own in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama didn't let it happen.

Down multiple starters and riding into a tough Spurs matchup on a three-game losing streak, Phoenix was just seconds away from emerging out of Frost Bank Center with a massive upset win on Thursday night.

Rather, Wembanyama hit a pull-up jumper with just over one second remaining to top the Suns in 101-100 fashion.

WEMBY CALLED GAMEpic.twitter.com/jmeMyo0DO1 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 20, 2026

Wembanyama had typically been held to surprising lows in prior matchups against Phoenix this season, though he finished tonight with 34 points and 12 rebounds. San Antonio has now won their last nine-of-ten games while the Suns tie a season-worst four-game losing streak.

All four of those losses have come at eight points or less for Phoenix. The Suns, again, fail to make up ground in a tough Western Conference where San Antonio has already clinched a playoff berth as the second seed.

The Spurs didn't lead for much of the game, though a 9-0 run with just over two minutes remaining positioned San Antonio for the win. Suns rookie Rasheer Fleming hit the free throw line with 11 seconds remaining and missed both attempts.

Phoenix again struggled from the three-point line --- starting six-of-nine on shooting deep before finishing the night 11-36.

The Suns' star duo of Devin Booker and Jalen Green were collectively cold in San Antonio, posting a combined 39 points on 15-41 shooting from the field. Collin Gillespie (24) led Phoenix in scoring as all of Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen, Mark Williams, Dillon Brooks and Haywood Highsmith were ruled out ahead of today.

The Suns also lost Amir Coffey to injury tonight during action.

Phoenix now concludes a six-game road trip and looks to turn things around on Saturday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While a win tonight wouldn't have completely saved the Suns' season, Phoenix again displayed the inability to close games out late in action, which was something Booker harped on after this last loss.

"We've just got to learn how to win together. Still a first-year group that's dealt with injuries and not much time to go through these stretches earlier in the season together and figure out what works," he said.

Days later, after another tough loss where the Suns couldn't hold a lead, that remains true.