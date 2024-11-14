Suns Reveal New Uniforms
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms, which pays homage to the Valley hosting the 1995 NBA All-Star Game.
More from the official press release:
"The uniform features a tribal step pattern on the side panels, a cactus logo belt buckle, and black, orange and green trim – all influenced by the 1995 NBA All-Star uniform, the first city-specific All-Star uniform design in decades. The jersey features 'The Valley' wordmark in western font, a nod to the lettering introduced on the Suns jerseys in the 1970s.
"The Suns will wear the uniform 10 times at home this season starting Nov. 18 versus the Orlando Magic. Select City Edition home games will celebrate the history of NBA All-Star in Phoenix (1975, 1995 and 2009) as well as the upcoming 2027 NBA All-Star Game. The team will also debut a matching City Edition court with modernized gecko decals from the 1995 NBA All-Star court.
"Fans can purchase the 2024-25 City Edition jersey starting today at the Team Shop at Footprint Center or online at shop.suns.com. A premium five-piece apparel collection by The Wild Collective and other City Edition-themed apparel items designed by local artists will also be released today and throughout the season.
"PayPal, the Sun’s official jersey partner since 2018, is displayed on the City Edition jersey in addition to all 2024-25 Suns jerseys, featuring the company’s new logo. PayPal will introduce new advertisements and fan activations throughout the arena to share all the ways PayPal users can pay.
"As part of the season-long City Edition program, Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation will launch a bilingual children’s book, titled We are the Valley/Somos El Valle, celebrating the city’s diverse communities and their shared love of basketball. The book will be available for purchase in the Team Shop with proceeds benefiting the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation."