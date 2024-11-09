Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns will roll out the following starting five when they face the Dallas Mavericks tonight:
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
The Suns saw both Beal and Booker added to the injury report ahead of game time. Beal was listed last night as probable with his right elbow sprain while Booker was added just a little under two hours before game time due to illness.
Phoenix will again be led by Tyus Jones, who is near the top of the league with a 6.8 assist-to-turnover ratio. Jones also averages 8.9 points per night as a lower-tier option in the starting lineup.
Beal was confirmed by Suns coach Mike Budenholzer to be expected to play tonight in Dallas. Though he's been dealing with the elbow injury for a few games now, he's mostly been available.
As for Booker, he hasn't missed a single game yet for Phoenix, and that will continue even after surprising everybody with his illness prior to game time. It will be interesting to see if Booker's minutes are limited or impacted at all tonight.
Durant's played some of his best basketball to date despite aging, as he's hit countless clutch shots to help Phoenix maintain their six-game winning streak entering Friday night. He's currently top ten in scoring with 27.8 points per night.
Nurkic has seen plenty of flack given his way when it comes to his play at the start of the season, though he's responded quite well - snagging 15+ rebounds in each of his last three games.
Tip between the Suns and Mavericks is at 5:30 PM local time.