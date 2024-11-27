Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are set to see each other in a crucial NBA Cup matchup shortly here at Footprint Center.
The Suns, fully loaded, will roll with the following starting lineup:
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
The major storyline in Phoenix is the re-introduction of Beal and Durant into the lineup after both missed 5+ games with calf injuries. The Suns' 9-2 start cooled off greatly after both were sidelined, and Phoenix hopes the arrival of both stars can turn their five-game losing streak around.
“I mean, both those guys are such great players. Kevin (Durant) and his gravity away from the ball. You see it when you watch film and how he could not be involved in something and he's just going to be closely guarded all the time and so that creates this kind of obvious space for the other four guys that are playing, that when you have that type of elite shooting, it just creates more space for the other four guys on the court," said Mike Budenholzer ahead of the game.
"Brad (Beal), I think his ability to attack and beat people off the dribble and to get to the paint, get to the rim and finish. They're just three great players and you got to have guys that can guard all three of them and they're all able to kind of do things individually. They're able to do things with their teammates, so their skills and what they bring to the table is pretty obvious. I think Brad's leadership, when you got someone like him that is joining and his voice is there and affirming all the things we're working on and believing in, really buying in, it's very impactful.”
Beal and Durant's combined 45.4 points averaged per game were certainly missed while they were gone.
Jones is just one of three Suns players to have played each game for Phoenix this season, being joined by Royce O'Neale and Booker. He's hit a double-double in points/assists the last two of three games.
Booker has admittedly struggled at times with his fellow co-stars out, though recent 33 and 44-point performances showed he could still get to the basket at a high level. We'll see how Booker progresses tonight with the Suns back at full health.
Nurkic's play has been a massive topic in Phoenix, as his start to the season has been met with criticism surrounding his play. His first two matchups against the Lakers he scored a combined six points while shooting 2-11 from the field, and he'll again have his hands full with Anthony Davis tonight.
Suns-Lakers is set for an 8:00 PM local time tip-off in Phoenix.