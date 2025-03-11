Suns Reveal Why Bradley Beal Didn't Play vs Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal missed yet another game due to injury Monday night when the Suns fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 on the second leg of a back-to-back.
Beal has now missed 20 games on the year and Phoenix (30-35) is 10-10 in those contests, but has lost five of the last six games without him after previously winning seven straight minus the veteran.
The Suns officially listed Beal as out with left calf injury management against Memphis. This came after Beal stressed the importance of a win against the Grizzlies after Phoenix's 125-116 victory Sunday over the Dallas Mavericks in which Beal had 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and six assists.
The calf injury has plagued Beal for a bit now after he missed Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans and also did not return after halftime because of the injury in a March 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer offered some insight pregame on why Beal was listed out for Monday's loss:
"Every night he kind of takes a pounding. He's our guy that gets downhill and attacks, so I would say I was trying to be ahead of his body and his health. (General manager) James (Jones), (CEO) Josh (Bartelstein) and I, just organizationally, think that this is the right thing for Brad, for our team, as we look at probably 19-20 more games trying to keep him as healthy as possible." (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin)
Budenholzer was then asked if this would be the case for all back-to-backs moving forward.
"I'm not going to make any declarations or anything, but I think coming into this conversation and consideration, definitely feel like for Brad and for all of us, this is a good way to approach the back-to-back in this case," Budenholzer said.
The Suns conclude their four-game road trip Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.
Budenholzer said the Suns "fully expect" Beal to play in this next matchup.