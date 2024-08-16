Suns Roast Everybody in Viral Schedule Release
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns went at all other 29 NBA teams with their schedule release tweet, which used memes for every fan base the Suns will encounter through the 2024-25 season.
The thread, which already has over four million views on Twitter/X, can be found below. For the sake of time (and your page loading every post) we'll just let you scroll through on the app:
It's become common for teams across major sports leagues to do some fun and quirky stuff for their schedule release, and though nearly every team in the league did their own version, the Miami Heat actually clapped back at the Suns.
For Miami, Phoenix's social media team poked at the narrative of Heat fans typically leaving the arena empty for games.
Miami's admin didn't waste any time, screenshotting the league's attendance numbers last season and highlighting Phoenix's place at No. 24:
The Suns also released another video where they tested how opponents would fare against the literal Sun in Phoenix, which was quite entertaining as well.
The Suns begin their regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 23 with their home opener coming against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 26.
Phoenix surely might have some fun poked back at them on social media from their fellow NBA teams once they drop a game or two.