How Phoenix Suns Got Dream NBA Draft Pick in Khaman Maluach
The Phoenix Suns entering this offseason didn't expect to even be picking within the lottery of the draft, much less acquiring their dream draft target in Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach.
Suns insider John Gambadoro reported Maluach was Phoenix's "dream" heading into the draft but that the franchise didn't expect him to fall to them at 10.
Maluach is undoubtedly a best-case scenario for a Suns team that entered a retooling period by trading 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick (now Maluach) and five future second rounders.
Coupling this draft pick with the acquisition of Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets for No. 29 and their 2029 first-rounder, Phoenix has a dynamic, long, and defensively disruptive tandem at the center spot next season.
Khaman Maluach Evaluation
Maluach overcame a lot in his life to make it to the NBA growing up as a South Sudanese refugee. His journey started in the NBA Academy just over four years ago, which is when he first started playing organized basketball.
The 7-foot-1, 253-pound big man showed flashes of frontcourt dominance in his lone year at Duke. Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game with the Blue Devils and, while admittedly being work in progress offensively, he has the defensive intangibles to be incredibly disruptive as a post defender.
He's drawn comparisons from the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Rudy Gobert. An optimistic ceiling, of course, but as I said, he has a lot of room to grow as an 18-year-old who has only been playing basketball since he was 13 years old.
This is what The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had to say about the newest Sun in his 160,000-word NBA mock draft:
"Maluach isn’t a monster shot-blocker, but he understands how big he is and is excellent at using his size to cut off angles and contest on the interior. Offensively, there are more questions, largely about his hands and overall feel for the game. He started playing basketball late and is still working on how to see the floor around him. He also doesn’t always come down with contested rebounds, as was starkly seen in Duke’s Final Four game against Houston, when he played 20 minutes and had zero rebounds. Still, someone will take the bet on a player who’s 7-1 with long arms and movement skills."
Maluach comes to The Valley as a likely backup center to Williams and the big man of the future for new head coach Jordan Ott.