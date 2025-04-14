Suns Rookies Given Average Grade After First Season
The Phoenix Suns had a pair of rookies on the roster this season in Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, both of which saw a considerable amount of playing time, especially for first-year players.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded all 30 rookie classes around the league, and the Suns were awarded with a "C."
"Ryan Dunn (No. 28) shot 29.0 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from deep in February but upped those rates to 43.1 and 35.1 percent, respectively, in March. Barring a closing swoon, he's going to just barely stay above 30.0 percent from distance for the season. Though Dunn remains a solid defender, his shooting simply hasn't been consistent enough to suggest he's a rotation piece on a good team right now," Hughes writes.
"Oso Ighodaro (No. 40) began to see extended minutes in March and showed off the defensive mobility, floater touch and short-roll passing that could keep him in the mix as a backup big next season. An extremely low-usage player (under 12.0 percent in every month of the season), Ighodaro may need to develop more scoring volume to really make an impact.
"Both Dunn and Ighodaro showed flashes of quality play as rookies, but the high-end upside is hard to see. Considering where they were drafted, that's about in line with expectations."
The Suns did the most that they could with their mid-draft selections, but there is still a lot of potential for those players to succeed.
Phoenix doesn't have a ton of cap space, so there's a good chance Dunn and Ighodaro will be featured a lot in the team's rotation plans for next season, and a summer could do a lot for each of their developments as they continue their NBA careers.
The Suns are expected to have the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.