Bradley Beal Speaks on Future with Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have just one more game before entering what is shaping up to be a very eventful offseason after a disastrous 2024-25 season.
Changes are going to have to be made after the Suns (36-45) were eliminated from play-in contention earlier this week despite having the highest paid roster in NBA history.
One shakeup that many foresee coming is with Bradley Beal, who the Suns acquired from the Washington Wizards in June 2023, but his time in Phoenix has not gone the way anyone has hoped with his limited availability and inconsistent performance on the court.
With Beal having two years, over $110 million and his no-trade clause left on his contract following this season, trying to find a trade partner with him could be difficult. However, Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro reported there is still a "0% chance" Beal is on the Suns next year, whether that be via contract buyout or trade.
Beal was asked about running it back with Phoenix after the Suns snapped their eight-game losing streak with a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs in their home finale Friday night.
"I'm always confident in what we have, man," Beal said. "I believe in what we got in there. Things happen. We didn't have a good year. We couldn't put it together like we wanted, but nobody hates the other man. Nobody dislikes anybody else.
"I love Phoenix. I love being here. Hopefully I can continue to be here, but I know Mat (Ishbia) is probably going to make some changes. But I enjoyed this group, it was a fun group to be apart of. The locker room was awesome, the camaraderie was great. We love each other. We uplifted each other.
"That was a great positive that we had. I think that's what kind of hurts us the most is that we were a connected a team, we were together. We just couldn't put it together on the floor."
Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been very aggressive in assembling this Suns squad to what he thought was a championship contender since taking over as owner in Feb. 2023, highlighted by the trades for Beal and Kevin Durant.
This offseason will likely bring about an interesting dynamic on how Ishbia and the Suns will look to undo some of the changes they made and the return they will get for them.