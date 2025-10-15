Suns Rookies React to Impressive Performances vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' young players took center stage and did not disappoint in their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center Tuesday.
Even without Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Mark Williams, Grayson Allen, Oso Ighodaro, Ryan Dunn, Collin Gillespie, Nick Richards and Royce O'Neale after a long trip back from China, the Suns were still able to pull off a 113-104 victory over the Lakers, who had several key players available, including Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton.
Jared Butler (35 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 0 turnovers) and Jordan Goodwin (24 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds) led the scoring for Phoenix, but the Suns' No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach and No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming flashed their two-way potential all night long.
Khaman Maluach
The 19-year-old Maluach, who enters a crowded center room in Phoenix and might not see much playing time early on, looked up for the task against Ayton, finishing with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3PT), eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes.
"Great response," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Maluach. "I don’t think he was happy with his performance (during the) last game in China. He was in there yesterday, ready to go again. The character and spirit of him, specifically, that I’m not sure he has a bad day.
"He may have a bad moment, but he won’t have a bad day. He came out and showed some things today. He set a new standard, he set a new bar that we can hold him to."
Maluach told Suns sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad following his big performance that "tired is just in the mind" after trying to adjust back to being in Phoenix just two days after returning from China.
“It feels great to be out there for our first home game after being at a neutral site in China," Maluach said. "It feels good to get the flight out of our bodies and playing in the last preseason game to get ready for the season.”
Not only did Maluach have a great stat line, he popped off the screen with highlight alley-oop finishes and blocks throughout the game.
Maluach also showcased his ability to be a quick learner, correcting some mistakes from early in the game as the night went on, which included breaking up a couple alley-oop attempts from the Lakers.
"Most of the part of it is mental," Maluach said of learning from mistakes. "Just being able to be strong mentally and really being like a goldfish and forgetting about the mistakes you made and move onto the next play."
Maluach and the Suns will now gear up for their regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Sacramento Kings.
"I really like this team. It’s just a process, a really long season," Maluach said of his thoughts on the team so far. "There’s going to be ups and downs and you just have to stick together through everything."
Rasheer Fleming
Fleming took on the challenge of guarding Doncic, who was making his preseason debut, for most of his minutes and his impressive 7-foot-5 wingspan made life difficult for the Lakers all night.
The 6-foot-8 forward, who ended with nine points, five rebounds, a block and a steal, showed he could have a spot in the rotation even as early as opening night as the Suns figure out their new forward rotation, which could also include new addition Nigel Hayes-Davis, who has seen a lot of run in the preseason, but not flashed as much as Fleming.
“I feel like he’s done it every time he’s had extended run … He shows flashes of that elite athleticism,” Ott said of Fleming. “It’s our job and our responsibility just to get it more consistent. At times, he doesn’t know where to go, what to do, he just needs to act. Just act, everything else we’ll figure it out.
"If he over-works, that’s okay. You can really tell he's trying to do the right thing I think at times, but at some points, like those recovery stuff, that's instincts. We have to keep encouraging him to bring that out.”
Fleming's highlight play of the night came off a steal in the fourth quarter that originally looked like he deflected out of bounds, but instead used his long wingspan to save the ball and create a transition bucket for Phoenix.
"I feel good about (what I showed tonight)," Fleming said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "I think I kind of showed what I can do on both ends. I think for me, it's just making sure I'm playing at a high-pace level, but slowing down my mind still and making the right reads on certain plays. But I think overall, like I've said, I'll always play hard, so I think I showed that tonight."