Suns Rule Devin Booker Out vs Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns again will be without star Devin Booker.

Donnie Druin

Dec 21, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (center) looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (center) looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will again miss more action with his groin injury, as the team has ruled him out of Friday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Booker hasn't played in Phoenix's last three games after suffering the injury against the Indiana Pacers back on Dec. 19. Prior to his absence, he was one of three Suns players (Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale also) to have played in every game to start the 2024-25 season.

Grayson Allen (concussion) and Bol Bol (left knee) will also miss another game after both didn't play in the Christmas Day victory over the Denver Nuggets, a matchup where star guard Bradley Beal said the team finally had fun and played with energy after a miserable spell of games.

“I mean, honestly, man, if you go back and look at all those games, that's why we lost, which is why I'm quite enjoying it. We're just pressing, trying to make the perfect play. Nobody wants to lose; nobody wants to be the guy that makes the mistake," said Beal after the win.

"Everybody wants to contribute to winning and make the right play, and sometimes you just be caught up in not having fun, and why you play the game and all that. I think just finding that joy, it  uplifts you in every category game. It gets you going in every facet of the game. So, we're at our best when we're having fun, the ball is popping, we're getting stops, just letting it fly.”

As for the Mavericks, Luka Doncic is out with a left calf strain after leaving early in their Christmas Day matchup. Dante Exum is still out with right wrist surgery, too.

Tip between the two sides at Footprint Center will be at 7:00 PM local time on Friday.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

