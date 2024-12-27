Suns Rule Devin Booker Out vs Mavericks
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will again miss more action with his groin injury, as the team has ruled him out of Friday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
Booker hasn't played in Phoenix's last three games after suffering the injury against the Indiana Pacers back on Dec. 19. Prior to his absence, he was one of three Suns players (Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale also) to have played in every game to start the 2024-25 season.
Grayson Allen (concussion) and Bol Bol (left knee) will also miss another game after both didn't play in the Christmas Day victory over the Denver Nuggets, a matchup where star guard Bradley Beal said the team finally had fun and played with energy after a miserable spell of games.
“I mean, honestly, man, if you go back and look at all those games, that's why we lost, which is why I'm quite enjoying it. We're just pressing, trying to make the perfect play. Nobody wants to lose; nobody wants to be the guy that makes the mistake," said Beal after the win.
"Everybody wants to contribute to winning and make the right play, and sometimes you just be caught up in not having fun, and why you play the game and all that. I think just finding that joy, it uplifts you in every category game. It gets you going in every facet of the game. So, we're at our best when we're having fun, the ball is popping, we're getting stops, just letting it fly.”
As for the Mavericks, Luka Doncic is out with a left calf strain after leaving early in their Christmas Day matchup. Dante Exum is still out with right wrist surgery, too.
Tip between the two sides at Footprint Center will be at 7:00 PM local time on Friday.