Suns Rule Out Center for Friday's Preseason Opener
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns basketball is almost here, but the Suns will be without a key new player in Friday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers in Palm Desert.
Coach Jordan Ott told reporters Wednesday that projected starting center Mark Williams, who has an extensive injury history that has limited him to playing 106 career games across his first three seasons, would be out for Friday's matchup.
"Since July 1, he's been in here more than anyone else, developing his strength," Ott said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "I think he's more than doubled his lower body strength in that time period. He does everything in practice that we ask except live 5-on-5 at this point. We have a plan for him. We know what his previous three years were (in Charlotte). So we have a plan for him going forward.
The Suns acquired Williams in June from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick in this summer's draft, a 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Utah, Minnesota and Cleveland) and Vasa Micic.
Phoenix has four preseason games with two of them being in Macao, China on Oct. 10 and 12 against the Brooklyn Nets before closing out the preseason versus the Los Angeles Lakers again at home on Oct. 14.
"We're trying to assess exactly where he is," Ott said of Williams. "The goal is there at the end of camp get him as ready as he can. He's on a good path. Like I said, every drill work you've seen him in. Just not the live 5-on-5."
The Lakers rescinded a trade that would have landed them Williams in February because of his injury history, specifically regarding his back, but the Suns were willing to take on the 23-year-old despite his previous injuries.
"I think with Mark our biggest number one objective was to get his body to the point in terms of strength, mobility, flexibility, where he could perform consistently at the level that he's shown in an inconsistent manner during his first three years," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said of Williams at media day last week. "He's been with us every day since July 1. His strength gains in the lower body have been off the chart.
"His work ethic on a daily basis (is) off the chart, his attitude - he understood where he was at and where he needed to get to, and he's worked every single day on that. In addition to that, I mentioned it earlier how important our human performance group is with that as well, and they've done a tremendous job. The one thing we have to remember about Mark - he's 23 years old. He's got a bright future here in Phoenix.
"So when it comes to moving him forward, we're going to be strategic. We're going to be smart. But he's in a good place right now, and I think in terms of what he's been through, he's shown glimpses of what he can be, and it's our job to put him in, mentally and physically, in a position to do that on a consistent basis. We're excited about the future with Mark for sure."
Williams averaged 15.3 points on 60.4% shooting and 10.2 rebounds across 44 games for Charlotte last season and is entering the final season of his rookie deal.
Phoenix has not announced yet if any other players will be sitting out of the preseason opener.