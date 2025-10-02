Suns Have Major Decision to Make Before Start of 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns bolstered their center position in a major way this offseason with the additions of Mark Williams and No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach.
Both players could be key parts to Phoenix's future with Williams being only 23 years old, and Maluach being the youngest player on the team at 19.
However, Phoenix will have a major decision to make with Williams, who they acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in June, before the 2025-26 season begins next month.
Williams, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, is extension eligible until Oct. 20, meaning the Suns will have to evaluate whether he deserves an extension or not before even playing a regular-season game for them. He would be a restricted free agent next summer if he doesn't agree to an extension.
This decision becomes even tougher for the Suns when factoring in Williams' history of injuries, as he has only played 106 games across his first three seasons in the league.
Coach Jordan Ott said Williams, who averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds for Charlotte last season, will be held out of Phoenix's first preseason game Friday as they formulate a plan for him for the season.
General manager Brian Gregory discussed Phoenix's plan for the big man more in depth at media day last week.
"I think with Mark our biggest number one objective was to get his body to the point in terms of strength, mobility, flexibility, where he could perform consistently at the level that he's shown in an inconsistent manner during his first three years," Gregory said. "He's been with us every day since July 1. His strength gains in the lower body have been off the chart.
"His work ethic on a daily basis (is) off the chart, his attitude - he understood where he was at and where he needed to get to, and he's worked every single day on that. In addition to that, I mentioned it earlier how important our human performance group is with that as well, and they've done a tremendous job. The one thing we have to remember about Mark - he's 23 years old. He's got a bright future here in Phoenix.
"So when it comes to moving him forward, we're going to be strategic. We're going to be smart. But he's in a good place right now, and I think in terms of what he's been through, he's shown glimpses of what he can be, and it's our job to put him in, mentally and physically, in a position to do that on a consistent basis. We're excited about the future with Mark for sure."
What Are Some Other Things to Watch Before the Suns Begin The Year?
As pointed out by ESPN, Dillon Brooks is also eligible for an extension before Oct. 20, but Brooks has an additional season left on his current contract, so it is not as big of a decision for the Suns for him.
Nick Richards is another player who is due for an extension as he enters the final season of his contract after Phoenix picked up his team option this summer.
The Suns giving the 27-year-old Richards an extension will likely be dependent on the decision of Williams and how Maluach develops in his rookie year.
Phoenix also has until Oct. 31 to decide whether or not to exercise the third-year team option for Ryan Dunn next season.
As for roster battles, the Suns have 13 guaranteed contract players, two partial/non-guaranteed contract players, three two-way contract players and three Exhibit 10 contract players.
The three Exhibit 10 contract players - Damion Baugh, Tyrese Samuel and David Duke Jr. - are highly unlikely to be on the roster following training camp, but the Suns do have a noticeable position battle between Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler, who are competing for a third-string guard spot.
Butler joined the Suns on a non-guaranteed deal in July, while Goodwin's contract is also not fully guaranteed until January after the Suns claimed him off waivers this summer, and Phoenix is expected to only keep one heading into the season.
