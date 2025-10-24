Suns Rule Out Key Player for Two More Games
PHOENIX — After being out for the Phoenix Suns’ season-opening 120-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night, new starting guard Jalen Green will miss more time with his right hamstring strain.
Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters at practice Thursday that Green would be out for Phoenix’s upcoming back-to-back which begins with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and ends with the Denver Nuggets Saturday.
"He's obviously not gonna play (this weekend),” Ott said (via PHNX’s Stephen PridGeon-Gardner). “That's pretty easy to see. He's still working through it. I would say, by the end of the road trip, there will be more (updates), but at this point, definitely nothing."
These will be the first two matchups of a three-game road trip for the Suns which concludes Monday against the Utah Jazz before they head back home to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 29.
Green was the only Suns player listed as out on Phoenix's official injury report ahead of the Clippers game, while Jordan Miller is listed as out for L.A. with left hamstring soreness.
Jalen Green's Absence Already Noticeable
Although the Suns were able to pull off the victory over the Kings in the opener, the lack of a scorer next to Devin Booker, which Green would provide, was very apparent.
Phoenix struggled to find offense early on and trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half before mounting a huge comeback against Sacramento that was sparked in large part by their energy and defense.
Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen got rolling offensively in the second half as well, but it was clear that Green's scoring ability is going to play a huge factor when he's back healthy.
Ott said pregame before the Kings matchup that Green would be on the road trip.
"Jalen just continues to progress," Ott said. "Now we're (going) on the road, so (with) the lack of practice time, we're gonna have to get a little creative, But he'll be on our road trip and just continue to progress, see where he ends up at the end of the road trip."
The Suns are already taking a cautious approach to injuries early on as was apparent when they brought Mark Williams, who missed the entire preseason because of his injury history, off the bench and had him on a minutes restriction against Sacramento.
With Green having a soft tissue injury that he already reaggravated early this month, Phoenix is being smart not to rush him back.
Green had previously not missed a regular season game since Feb. 2023.