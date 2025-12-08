Suns Make Final Dillon Brooks Decision vs Timberwolves

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be extremely short-handed for tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but did get good injury news shortly before tip-off.

With Phoenix already down its top-two players in Devin Booker (right groin strain) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), starting forward Dillon Brooks will be available after he originally popped up on the injury report as questionable with left Achilles soreness and was then a game-time decision.

Isaiah Livers will also miss his fifth game in a row with a right hip strain.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves don't have any notable players out after they added Anthony Edwards to their injury report as questionable with an illness earlier today, but said he will be available pregame.

What Dillon Brooks Has Brought to Suns Recently

Brooks is averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game on the year, which ranks second on the team behind Booker, and leads the Suns with 18.1 field goal attempts per game, as he has been very aggressive in looking for his shots in lieu of Phoenix's injuries.

In Phoenix's first game without Booker all year in Friday's 117-98 loss to the Houston Rockets, Brooks had 23 points on 24 shot attempts in a game where Phoenix struggled with Booker out for the first time all season.

"We have to lean on him right now. He's added a piece to his game, the ability to go off the dribble a little bit. We play pick-and-roll with him. Yeah, we're leaning on him a lot," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Brooks postgame.

"He's been able to adjust who's out there with him, how aggressive to be, where to pick his spots, and then he's obviously the ultimate competitor on the other end. So love what he's done, love what he's brought to this team."

Even more than his scoring, Brooks has helped the Suns establish a new identity that starts on the defensive side of the ball, which has led to them overcoming low preseason expectations and injuries all season to get off to a 13-10 start so far.

When Could Devin Booker and Jalen Green Return?

Booker's one-week re-evaluation will come on Wednesday, while Green was set to be re-evaluated in four-to-six with his injury on Nov. 11, meaning he could be re-evaluated as early as tomorrow.

Ott, who previously said Booker has a chance to play in Wednesday's NBA Cup game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, gave updates on both players pregame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"He's been able to get on the court the last couple of days," Ott said of Booker. "Continue to assess to see exactly how he feels after tonight after that initial early session and then we'll see on Wednesday."

Green has also been seen getting up shots after practice.

"He seems to be making good progress. You can see him doing more and more," Ott said of Green. "We'll continue to assess but at this point, he's going to continue to make progress. We'll let you know as soon as that thing gets right and we'll be able to put him out there."

Even with Brooks available, the Suns will face a very tough challenge down Booker and Green against the 15-8 Timberwolves with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MST.

