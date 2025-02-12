Suns Rule Out Several Key Players Against Rockets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be severely shorthanded for their last game before the All-Star break tonight in a crucial matchup against the Houston Rockets.
The Suns (26-27) ruled out Devin Booker (low back contusion), Grayson Allen (left knee soreness), Bradley Beal (left great toe sprain) and Cody Martin (sports hernia) on the second night of a back to back. Vasa Micic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Booker hurt his back in the first quarter of last night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and was clearly bothered the rest of the night, but did stay in and finished with 17 points and nine assists in 40 minutes.
Allen returned from a one-game absence due to his knee injury last night, but only played 20 minutes off the bench, recording nine points.
Coach Mike Budenholzer ruled out Beal for tonight ahead of the Grizzlies game. This will be his fourth-straight game out with the injury.
"I think the (All-Star) break is going to be good for us and good for Brad as far as his health and his toe," Budenholzer added of Beal's injury. "I don't want to say for certain, but I think there is a lot of hope that coming out of the break, he's going to be in a good place."
Budenholzer also said earlier this week that Martin would be out at least through the All-Star break. The other new trade addition Vasa Micic told reporters he's hopeful to be active for tonight.
The Rockets (33-20) will also be without some key players as Fred VanVleet (right ankle sprain) and Jabari Smith Jr. (left metacarpal fracture) are out. Alperen Sengun (lower back spasm) is questionable.
Tonight's game tips off at 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.